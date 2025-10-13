Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Stock Position Cut by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $186.41 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 74.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.