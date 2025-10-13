Analysts Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $59.65

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of BILL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

BILL Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of BILL by 73.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $49.44 on Monday. BILL has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.