PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.2% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

