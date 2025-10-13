Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 36,802 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,628 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $43,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 188,811 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 125,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Stephens began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.30.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $108.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

