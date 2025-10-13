Critical Analysis: Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) & Bbhc (OTCMKTS:TRNX)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) and Bbhc (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and Bbhc”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $1.49 billion 2.53 $184.10 million $2.62 25.04 Bbhc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Bbhc.

This table compares Crane NXT and Bbhc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 9.84% 20.22% 8.81% Bbhc N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crane NXT and Bbhc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 4 2 1 2.57 Bbhc 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crane NXT presently has a consensus price target of $73.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Bbhc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Crane NXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Bbhc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Bbhc on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co. operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products. Crane NXT, Co. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Bbhc

(Get Free Report)

BBHC, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the production of a plasma based system for the gasification and sterilization of liquid waste. Its products include magnesGas2, magneTote, and co-combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on December 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.