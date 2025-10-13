LG Display Co., Ltd. $LPL Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in LG Display were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Down 3.0%

LG Display stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPL

About LG Display

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.