Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.