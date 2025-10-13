Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 410,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,987 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,641 shares in the company, valued at $36,373,985.88. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $515,127.24. Following the sale, the director owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,139.50. This trade represents a 27.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,413 shares of company stock worth $8,112,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $97.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $116.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. Benchmark raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

