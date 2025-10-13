Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.66 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

