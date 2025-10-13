Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.5417.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $559,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,741.34. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,942 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 904,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 279,626 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The company’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

