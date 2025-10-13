Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $66,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $104.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.