Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 63.2% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $429.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.43.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

