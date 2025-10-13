Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.19. The company has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

