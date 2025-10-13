PDS Planning Inc Invests $294,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,034.38. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,700. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.68.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $333.79 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

