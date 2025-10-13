Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,722,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

AEP opened at $117.04 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

