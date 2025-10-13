Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after buying an additional 315,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,884,000 after buying an additional 532,269 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,372,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,341,000 after purchasing an additional 225,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $287.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

