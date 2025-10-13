Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 85.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 939.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Fiserv by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.5%

Fiserv stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.56. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.62 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

