Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 939.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Fiserv by 366.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $265,769,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $122.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.62 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.