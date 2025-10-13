NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $486.39 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.33. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.85.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

