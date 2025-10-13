Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.70.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,635 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

