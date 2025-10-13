Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 143,641 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,641 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $224,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,865,000 after purchasing an additional 414,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,046,000 after purchasing an additional 290,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total transaction of $4,503,161.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,352,153.01. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total value of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,650,885.78. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $616.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $641.49 and a 200 day moving average of $543.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.