Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $763,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,177,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,062,000 after buying an additional 1,112,088 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,218.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 74.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 210.53 and a beta of 1.05. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. CIBC cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

