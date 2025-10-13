iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,139 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,740,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,329,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,238,000 after purchasing an additional 120,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

