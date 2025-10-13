Cwm LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $30,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.08.

CBOE stock opened at $244.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.55.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

