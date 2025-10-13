Gibson Capital LLC Sells 15 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 37,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.23.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ COST opened at $930.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $952.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $972.00. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $867.34 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

