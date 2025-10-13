Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stake Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,132 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $343.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $303.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.24 and a 200-day moving average of $294.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.