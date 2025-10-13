M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases 69 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $157.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $170.85.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

