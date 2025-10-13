1,297 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. SLT Holdings LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.0% in the second quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Zscaler by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,884 shares of company stock worth $11,406,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $309.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.27 and its 200-day moving average is $267.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $319.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.43.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

