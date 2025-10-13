Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.55 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after buying an additional 728,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5%

CVS stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

