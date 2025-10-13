509 Shares in Veralto Corporation $VLTO Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,502 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 8.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,137,000 after acquiring an additional 682,123 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,064,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,493,000 after acquiring an additional 658,529 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Down 1.1%

Veralto stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Veralto from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

