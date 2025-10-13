Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.