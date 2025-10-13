VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,740,000 after acquiring an additional 907,073 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161,350 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 87,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $325.34 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $348.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.50.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

