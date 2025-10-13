Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 22,134 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $38,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4,567.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,764,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,524,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $117.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

