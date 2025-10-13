The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.