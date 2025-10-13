SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Holdings Raised by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Medici Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 31,494 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0%

GLDM stock opened at $79.44 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

