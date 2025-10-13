Welch Group LLC Purchases 2,709 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.53.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $505.11 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.