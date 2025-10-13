Cypress Capital Group Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,551,000 after buying an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after buying an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $281.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $307.30. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

