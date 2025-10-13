Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,245 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $183.97 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $198.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

