Stack Financial Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $202.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average is $197.07. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.