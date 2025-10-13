Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $454,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after buying an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $306,905,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after acquiring an additional 944,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,055,000 after acquiring an additional 926,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE:PNC opened at $183.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

