Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 179,956 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,956 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

