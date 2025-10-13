Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 736,157 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736,157 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $151,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

