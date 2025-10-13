Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $135.71 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $135,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MSI opened at $456.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.59 and its 200 day moving average is $435.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

