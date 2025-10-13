Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,581 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,345 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $44.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

