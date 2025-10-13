JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST is MGO One Seven LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $43,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

