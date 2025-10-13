Welch Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,008,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,854,000 after buying an additional 513,012 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

