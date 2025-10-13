Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $486.39 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.85.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

