Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,209,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $288.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.20 and its 200 day moving average is $258.21. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.25.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

