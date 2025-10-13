Bill Few Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $285.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.62 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

