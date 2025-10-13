Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,749,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,373,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,303,000 after buying an additional 386,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $187.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.14. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

